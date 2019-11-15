WAF names Australian as new CEO

Australian national Barry Omundson has been named the new Chief Executive of the Water Authority of Fiji.

In taking up his new role, Omundson says his first areas of priority will be service delivery and customer satisfaction.

He says serving Fijians to the very best of his ability and to help the WAF mandate of providing safe and clean drinking water and reliable wastewater services will be part of his immediate action.

Article continues after advertisement

WAF board chair, Bhavesh Patel, says there was a rigorous merit-based selection process used to hire the new CEO.