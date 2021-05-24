Home

News

WAF monitors pH levels in drinking water

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 20, 2022 6:43 am
Jone Usamate during his viit to the Matovo Treatment Plant in Sigatoka [Source: WAF]

The Water Authority of Fiji’s national water quality lab teams have been deployed to assess water catchments.

They have been sent to the Central and Western divisions following concerns of acidity in rain after the volcanic eruption in Tonga.

Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate says they are monitoring the raw water quality entering the treatment plant.

Article continues after advertisement

Usamate says they can confirm there has been very minimal traces of acid rain in the raw water catchments as all the pH that was measured was above 6.5.

He adds water suitable for drinking has a pH of 6.5 to 8.5.

“Clean rain normally has a pH value of 5 to 5.5. The team has also monitored the few villages in between the towns, especially in Viti Levu and found that the pH of waters in the rural schemes met the standards of suitable drinking water.”

pH is a measure of acidity levels.

WAF has also trained staff of the Environment Ministry on how to use the pH meters and these staff will be leaving for the Lau group today.

They will be monitoring the pH level of water sources on the island.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.