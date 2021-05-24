Home

News

WAF mitigates supply disruptions

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 21, 2022 4:32 pm
Water Authority of Fiji Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg.

The turbidity issues causing critical water levels at Flagstaff, Nagatugatu, Tacirua, Dokanaisuva, and Colo-i-Suva Reservoir has been resolved.

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg says their team worked quickly to identify the issues and supply has been normalized.

Soderberg says a few customers at elevated areas faced intermittent and low-pressure yesterday.

He adds the turbidity issues were resolved and reservoir levels were built up throughout yesterday.

Soderberg says this enabled the mitigation of a possible major disruption that would have affected a lot of the customers.

Soderberg is reminding the public that we are still in the midst of a cyclone season, and they must always store water to last at least three days.

 

