FIJIAN BUDGET
News

WAF makes great progress on major projects

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 22, 2020 6:25 am
The Water Authority is now engaged in three major contracts under its Water Sources and Water Treatment Scheme. [File Photo]

The Water Authority is now engaged in three major contracts under its Water Sources and Water Treatment Scheme.

It relates to packaged water treatment plants with new reservoirs for identified sites.

WAF Chief Executive Barry Omundson says this encompasses a total of seven sites at a total cost of approximately $32.5m.

Article continues after advertisement

Omundson says the Authority has made great progress in many of their critical projects.

He adds WAF continues to increase its operational efficiency and overall ability.

The CEO says they now have a greater capacity to provide clean and regular supply of water to Fijians as well as in terms of wastewater management.

A total of 14 projects were allocated for sewer extensions under the Wastewater Treatment Plants.

Six of these projects are on-going and one has been completed.

WAF is responsible for providing access to quality drinking water and wastewater services to over 154,000 residential and non-residential metered customers.

