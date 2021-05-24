Home

WAF investigates attempted sabotage at the pumping station

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 20, 2021 6:35 am
The Water Authority team is designing new debris baskets to install in densely populated residential areas to collect rubbish.

WAF has noticed that improper flushing is clogging up the wastewater system.

Acting Manager Waste Water Treatment, Josaia Koroilavesau says waste items such as rags, plastic bags, diapers, or other material which cannot be processed by WAF wastewater systems are still being improperly disposed of.

He says the team attended to a sewerage overflow in Nadawa on Thursday this week and they were able to determine that the cause of the overflow was a blockage within the pumps, as well as the emergency stop switch being engaged.

Koroilavesau says teams on the ground discovered that one of the causes of the overflow was rags that were thrown into the chamber, which in turn got tangled up within the impeller, creating a blockage in the pumps.


He says the emergency stop switch had also been engaged, which they suspect may have been done by individuals who accessed the pumping station by climbing the fence surrounding the complex.

He adds they have CCTV footage and are investigating this issue.

Koroilavesau says despite repeated reminders Fijians continue to dispose of waste improperly.

He says careless littering down of wastewater systems results in major blockages to pipelines and pumps, manhole overflows, damage to essential equipment, as well as takes teams away from providing value-adding services to customers and carrying out vital infrastructural development work.

They hope to come up with solutions and proposals in the next financial year. Praneeta/ku

