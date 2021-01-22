WAF installation work postponed

Water Authority has confirmed that installation work that was to commence along Sakoca Road today has been postponed to a later date.

It says due to the unfavourable weather conditions currently being experienced and for the safety of their ground teams, the works will be scheduled at a later date.

WAF also encourages customers to invest in storage containers or water tanks connected to the water system for storage and backup supply during any unplanned disruption that may arise due to emergency works or natural disasters.