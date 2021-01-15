Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

WAF head apologizes for water disruptions

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
January 15, 2021 4:20 pm
WAF Chief Executive Barry Omundson.

Water Authority of Fiji has today apologized to Fijians for constant disruptions.

WAF Chief Executive, Barry Omundson, says they are trying their best to deliver water as mandated and they have a team working on improving the water systems.

He has again asked Fijians for their patience in this difficult period.

Article continues after advertisement

“Most of the time we provide notice when we know there’s a coming disruption but unfortunately disruptions occur without our knowledge and we are not aware of it until a customer calls and says we have low pressure or no water. We go out to investigate. Find out what’s wrong or something like that. We notify via Facebook, we send a text blast out to people who are actually registered on that. Put it on our website as well and social media pages so we try to notify our customers as fast as we possibly can.”

The CEO adds they are also working on their response time for when there is disruption.

“There may be cases described when we do a valve operation which is the purpose of today to explain to you that sometimes when we do these things people will experience low water or no water at all. But we don’t know that till someone comes to us and complains to us so we try to be as proactive as we possibly can and I apologize to people thinking we’re not communicating with them but we certainly are once we know the disruption.”

WAF on a daily basis is working on valve operations which sometimes could result in water disruptions.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.