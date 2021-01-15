WAF head apologizes for water disruptions

Water Authority of Fiji has today apologized to Fijians for constant disruptions.

WAF Chief Executive, Barry Omundson, says they are trying their best to deliver water as mandated and they have a team working on improving the water systems.

He has again asked Fijians for their patience in this difficult period.

“Most of the time we provide notice when we know there’s a coming disruption but unfortunately disruptions occur without our knowledge and we are not aware of it until a customer calls and says we have low pressure or no water. We go out to investigate. Find out what’s wrong or something like that. We notify via Facebook, we send a text blast out to people who are actually registered on that. Put it on our website as well and social media pages so we try to notify our customers as fast as we possibly can.”

The CEO adds they are also working on their response time for when there is disruption.

“There may be cases described when we do a valve operation which is the purpose of today to explain to you that sometimes when we do these things people will experience low water or no water at all. But we don’t know that till someone comes to us and complains to us so we try to be as proactive as we possibly can and I apologize to people thinking we’re not communicating with them but we certainly are once we know the disruption.”

WAF on a daily basis is working on valve operations which sometimes could result in water disruptions.