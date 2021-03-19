WAF has masterplan for resilient infrastructure

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says the Water Authority of Fiji has a masterplan for major towns and cities.

Speaking in parliament this morning, Usamate confirmed this plan will be the roadmap for future projects to address water supply issues.

He says the main goal of the masterplan is to build resilient infrastructure that caters to the needs of present and future consumers.

One major challenge is that most of the current infrastructure lies along coastlines and most have become outdated.

Usamate also says WAF is also automating main valve systems to reduce water cuts in the greater Suva area.

“Currently it takes the WAF about two hours to manually operate a critical valve and by eliminating this traveling time, the valve operation happened by a push of a button. That automated system will be more efficient as it will reduce the number of water disruption caused by pressure fluctuation in the pipe during and after valve operations.”

There has been a 15 percent increase in the number of households connected to WAF’s system since 2010.

There are 145,256 households connected to the system.