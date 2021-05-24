WAF gets assistance to address water woes

TaKaDu’s Central Event Management (CEM) solution has been deployed to improve operational efficiency and reduce water loss.

The Water Authority of Fiji stated this is part of its constant commitment to providing access to clean and safe drinking water to residential and non-residential metered customers in urban Fiji.

WAF says its current water and wastewater network comprises more than 4,982 kilometres of pipes and treats and transports more than 136,000 megalitres of clean drinking water annually to homes and businesses across Fiji.

WAF’s high level of non-revenue water (NRW) of 45 percent is a major challenge today.

Water Authority says the high NRW levels are mainly because of the high number of leakages within WAF’s reticulation system due to very old and aged infrastructure built over 50 years ago.

It adds that this problem is further compounded by the current asset management system that is unable to detect, analyze and manage leakages and NRW in an efficient and effective manner.

WAF’s Chief Operating Officer Seru Soderberg says by implementing TaKaDu’s Central Event Management (CEM), WAF is taking the next step in its digital journey to reduce leakage and service interruptions while improving network efficiency.

TaKaDu’s founder and CEO Amir Peleg says they are elated to work with WAF.