WAF focuses on infrastructure upgrade

The Water Authority of Fiji is concentrating on upgrading its infrastructure in Suva and Labasa at this stage.

Chief Executive Barry Omundson says a number of plans were put in place before the 2020/21 National Budget was announced adding that this was done in expectation of funding in the new budget.

Omundson says upgrades are underway and they’re making good progress.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is more demand that is correct. Certainly the Suva/Nausori corridor there are over 400, 000 growing people and that’s lots and lots of people with the services and existing infrastructure that we have. So we are focusing on trying to reduce the occasion of water carts or water breaks as much as we possibly can.”

The Authority has been allocated $195.4m to continue its capital projects.