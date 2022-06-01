WAF faces challenges in meeting demand

[File Photo]

The Water Authority falls short of two million liters of water every day to supply the Suva-Nausori Corridor.

Chief Executive, Doctor Amit Chanan, highlighted the challenges faced by the Water Authority in meeting demand between the most populated corridors.

He says in the last ten years, 360,000 Fijians have moved into the Suva-Nausori Corridor with no new source of water.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Chanan says Fijians face intermittent supply because WAF is trying to ensure that every household gets water.

“We might give water to this area in the morning. In the afternoon, we might give water to that area. We reduce pressure so that we can fill the reservoirs, and you feel that in your system, and then the pressure goes down because we are trying to fill the reservoir somewhere so we can give. The idea is that we can give whatever the limited amount of water is there so that we can give a little bit to everybody.”

Dr. Chanan says they are fixing the situation by completing the Viria Water Project.

“We are fixing that though, and we are building that project, which will bring back 40 million liters of extra water online. Until then, my request to all of you is to bear with us while we are bringing that project online. “

The Water Authority CEO says the team delivers 135,000 million liters of water to Fijians every year.

The Viria project is part of the Urban Water Supply and Wastewater Management Project.

The new 40 mega-liter treatment plant, worth $52.7 million, is under construction in Viria, Naitasiri.