WAF extends water network to Kashmir, Savusavu

Residents of Kashmir in Savusavu will soon have access to a dependable and quality water supply.

The Water Authority of Fiji says it is extending its water supply pipe network to the area through Government’s $4.58 million investment in the Savusavu Water Treatment Plant.

WAF CEO, Dr. Amit Chanan met with residents and he assured them of the plan to deliver and ensure safe, quality, and reliable water for the growing Savusavu population.

During his visit, Dr. Chanan was told that residents previously relied on alternative sources for their water supply, including a local creek.

He says WAF remains committed to providing Fijians with clean safe water and is in the process of several infrastructural upgrades around the country to resolve existing supply capacity gaps.

In addition to the Savusavu Water Treatment Plant, projects like the Waiwai Water Treatment Plant and the Namau Water Treatment have significantly helped improve water supply capacity.

Apart from these projects, WAF is on the verge of completing one of its biggest water infrastructure projects so far, Project Viria –which is funded by the Government at a cost of $270 million.

The project will produce an additional 40 million liters of water daily, substantially increasing the water supply capacity for the Suva-Nausori corridor.