WAF establishes service culture plan

The Water Authority of Fiji says staff attitude is the biggest hindrance in its operation.

Chief Executive Barry Omundson says they have now established a service culture plan aimed at changing the attitude of its staff towards work and boosting client satisfaction.

The past month has seen a drop in intermittent water supply reports and Omundson says the new operating culture strategy is helping.

“We are nursing some assets that aren’t the best in some cases as well too we have very good operation teams, who are balancing the valves system, this is mainly in Suva.”

Omundson says the board has approved the three-year culture development plan for all their staff coming into effect next month.

“Our focus is on getting the people right. If we get the right people doing the right things, we will have better service delivery outcomes for Fijians through our assets.”

Omundson says his biggest belief is getting the right people and having them to work according to their capability.

He says he has seen major improvement in their service over the past month.