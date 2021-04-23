Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccination drive continues in West|Businesses outside containment zones monitored|SME’s determined to stay in business|Street cleaner in containment zone supports family in Tailevu|A dip in a creek to avoid containment|Businesses outside containment areas can open|LTA suspends defensive driving courses|Coordinated effort comes to light|Transmission chain more widespread: Dr Fong|Doctors look for source that infected colleagues|Supermarkets not following protocol|careFiji app important for contact tracing: Dr Fong|No case spell over, as two doctors test positive|Hunt on for missing 7 of sevens team|Containment zones to remain until further notice|Food ration for lockdown period only: Dr Fong|Talks underway to re-open schools|Ministry records two new cases of COVID-19 in Lautoka|Security to be beefed up|Garment factory workers’ contacts remain in home quarantine|Fiji Airways staff in court for breaching health restrictions|Fiji media adapt to report on COVID-19|Vaccination rolls out in Nadi and Lautoka|95 street dwellers identified in Suva|Lack of social distancing in Suva|
Full Coverage

News

WAF engineers facing hazardous conditions

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
May 4, 2021 12:45 pm
[Source: Water Authority of Fiji]

Water Authority of Fiji engineers are facing hazardous conditions trying to repair the dislocated pipe at the inlet to the Wainibuku Reservoir.

A major landslide on Sunday night due to the heavy rain caused the dislocation, affecting water supply to the greater Suva/Nasinu areas.

Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg says they managed to commission the 450mm pipeline at around 10 o’clock last night and some water is now reaching their reservoir.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are currently filling the reservoir at Wainibuku – our second major reservoir and we are looking at completing that by this afternoon. We will start work on recovering additional areas that have been without water since Sunday evening.”

Soderberg says there have been additional slips at the site where engineers are working adding to the risk of injury and they now have to make the land stable before proceeding with pipe repairs.

Residents of Tovata, Makoi, Tuirara and Cunningham have been advised that water cuts or intermittent supply will last for the next few days.

The Water Authority of Fiji confirms supply is being progressively restored, and repairs and recovery are still ongoing but their timeframe is dependent on the weather and safety concerns from both COVID-19 and the on-site hazards of a major landslide.

Customers are advised to use water sparingly during this time so as not to strain the system which is still operating at a reduced capacity.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.