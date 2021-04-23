WAF engineers facing hazardous conditions

Water Authority of Fiji engineers are facing hazardous conditions trying to repair the dislocated pipe at the inlet to the Wainibuku Reservoir.

A major landslide on Sunday night due to the heavy rain caused the dislocation, affecting water supply to the greater Suva/Nasinu areas.

Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg says they managed to commission the 450mm pipeline at around 10 o’clock last night and some water is now reaching their reservoir.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are currently filling the reservoir at Wainibuku – our second major reservoir and we are looking at completing that by this afternoon. We will start work on recovering additional areas that have been without water since Sunday evening.”

Soderberg says there have been additional slips at the site where engineers are working adding to the risk of injury and they now have to make the land stable before proceeding with pipe repairs.

Residents of Tovata, Makoi, Tuirara and Cunningham have been advised that water cuts or intermittent supply will last for the next few days.

The Water Authority of Fiji confirms supply is being progressively restored, and repairs and recovery are still ongoing but their timeframe is dependent on the weather and safety concerns from both COVID-19 and the on-site hazards of a major landslide.

Customers are advised to use water sparingly during this time so as not to strain the system which is still operating at a reduced capacity.