WAF denies $33m payout for digger

The Water Authority of Fiji says people are spreading misinformation about $33 million spent on plant hire over a 15 month period.

WAF Chief Executive, Barry Omundson says this amount was not paid to a single company for a digger, as insinuated on social media.

He adds it was the WAF Board of Directors who identified discrepancies and mismanagement issues with the plant hire process and took necessary action, including reporting the matter to FICAC.

Omundson has urged people to refrain from spreading false and unverified information and to not believe rumours and misinformation that they see on social media.

The CEO says the increase in the cost of plant hire over the years is due to more operations and project activities as a result of the swell in population along the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Omundson reveals an overall review showed flaws in the planning process, primarily the purchase of two brand new large steel track excavators.

Based at Wailoku and Lautoka, these assets could not be used at the time as the buckets were too large for some operations.

Those involved have been taken to task, and a FICAC investigation is underway.