WAF continues to identify leakages: Usamate

A lot of water supply issues were raised in the Rewa delta area in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Following this, the Water Authority of Fiji undertook an investigation and repair works on the water system in response to the complaints of low pressure and intermittent water supply.

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says following all the repairs, WAF discovered errors in the submarine line.

“There will be on-going verification of the distribution network. There will also be a reconfiguration of that system.”

Usamate says WAF continues to identify leakages and they have managed to restore water supply.