WAF continues to disappoint say residents

Fijians living in Sakoca, Tamavua, are claiming they are being subjected to continuous water cuts without any valid explanation from the Water Authority of Fiji.

Residents of the area claim they have been without water for months, which has affected their daily chores.

FBC News visited the area this morning where residence vented their frustrations at how WAF is handling this essential service.

Resident Sangeeta Devi says a lack of clean water is affecting the health and well-being of her children.

“I have a baby and other children and this water cut is making things for me. Especially preparing their meals daily.”

Raj Kapoor says every Fijian deserves clean-drinking water irrespective of their status.

“We staying in the squatter people think that we are slaves. They don’t bother us. People staying in high-level place they get water everyday.”

Tacirua resident Vishaal Sen says the least WAF could do is give prior water disruption notice or send water trucks on a daily basis.

“Just last week we have one function here so the water problem is very high. Washing dishes, clothes and many houses here have small babies.”

FBC News has once again sent questions to WAF Chief Executive Barry Omundson, but we are yet to receive a reply.

Last week, we had sent questions to WAF, in which they had said the continuous cuts is due to low water levels in their reservoirs.

However, most of the other questions were not answered and remain unanswered.