WAF conducts emergency repairs to restore supply in Lami

Emergency repairs are being conducted on two pumps at the Waimanu Raw Water Pump station to restore water to the greater Lami Area.

Residents from Delainavesi Bridge to the Naval base at Togalevu are without water for the past three days.

The Water Authority says this is because currently only pump one and four are running while Pump 3 is being repaired after sustaining damage to its shaft and bearing.

Chief executive Barry Omundson says the fault was caused by silt and debris inside the pumping gallery.

Omundson says the WAF ground teams are already conducting repairs and are expected to conduct the work through the night.

He says the priority is to ensure that Fijians have water and the team have carried out valve operations to sustain trunk main pressures.

The chief executive says they are carting water to all affected areas.