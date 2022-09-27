WAF completes maintenance on Trunk Main

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji / Facebook]

The Water Authority of Fiji has completed the urgent repairs on the Wastewater Trunk Main at the Four Miles Bridge at Centerpoint in Nasinu.

They will soon handover the site to the Fiji Roads Authority for road re-instatement and re-surfacing work.

A leakage was identified from one of the dislocated sewage pipes under the bridge on Friday that was absorbing parts of the road elements.

Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate says both the WAF and FRA have been working around the clock to ensure they complete the work as soon as possible.

“I was there yesterday and I see considerable challenges in the work the WAF has to do there but I’m glad to see that there has been a real problem, they had to drain out the water, they need to connect the pipes and then hopefully I think they are aiming for today or tomorrow that the road can be re-used while they complete the repairs.”

Traffic management is still in place with both Nausori bound lanes open to motorists.

The FRA will open the road to motorists’ tomorrow morning.