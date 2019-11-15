WAF CEO tours Western Division

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Officer, Barry Omundson has begun inspecting WAF sites in the Western Division.

He was briefed by WAF’s Regional Manager Western, Romuluse Mataitoga on the status of water supply and wastewater services to Fijians in the Western parts of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Omundson says the tour will allow him to see WAF’s ground operations first hand and to meet their teams.

The CEO adds he must understand the needs on the ground to help his decision making in order to improve the working culture at WAF.

Omundson visited the Olosara wastewater treatment plant, Sigatoka customer service center, WAF Sigatoka Depot, Matovo water treatment plant as well as the Keiyasi water treatment plant.

He also inspected the works at the new Nawaicoba reservoir site.