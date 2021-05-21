Home

Full Coverage
News

WAF CEO resigns

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 22, 2021 1:45 pm
Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive, Barry Omundson. [File Photo]

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive, Barry Omundson has resigned from his position.

The WAF Board has accepted his resignation which was tendered on Wednesday citing personal reasons.

In a statement, the Board acknowledge the contributions made by Omundson which saw significant improvement across multiple sectors.

Article continues after advertisement

The Board has begun the search for a new Chief Executive.

