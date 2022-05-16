WAF CEO inspects projects in Ovalau

[Source: Supplied]

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive, Dr Amit Chanan, visited Ovalau to meet his team, as well as to see the progress of various ongoing projects.

Dr Chanan says he also used the opportunity to speak with the local stakeholders and hear their views on WAF’s service delivery.

Due to the geography of the Lomaiviti province, there are a number of rural water schemes serving small communities across the islands.

Dr Chanan adds since its inception, WAF’s Rural Water Programme has brought clean drinking water to Fijians in hundreds of villages.

He highlights the Water Committees play an important role in the ongoing maintenance of rural water schemes.

The Chief Executive says they will be rolling out refresher training programs to ensure these schemes can be properly maintained and continue to supply water to these communities as intended.

Work on the Moturiki Island rural water scheme is in the final stages of construction.

As further assistance, the WAF CEO has agreed to provide a shipping container to the Provincial Government for the storage of emergency supplies, which are vital in maritime areas during natural disasters.