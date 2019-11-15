WAF CEO inspects ground operations

Water Authority CEO Barry Omundson was yesterday briefed on the situation and ongoing work to normalize water supply after TC Sarai.

Omundson was at the Waila water treatment plant with the WAF team and was briefed by Regional Manager Central-Eastern, Ilisoni Saladuadua.

He says they are still working to get water supply normalized for all Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

Omundson also visited WAF’s newly certified laboratory which will now provide a range of services to Fijians.

He also visited the Rewa depot, Nausori customer service centre and the Kinoya wastewater treatment plant and will be visiting the other treatment plants and major project sites in coming weeks.

The CEO says it’s important to understand the situation on the ground.