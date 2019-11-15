WAF CEO completes inspection of Western Division

Water Authority of Fiji CEO, Barry Omundson has completed inspecting its sites in the Western Division.

Omundson was taken on detailed site inspection and was briefed on water supply and wastewater services to Fijians in the Western part of Fiji.

The Chief Executive says he now has a better understanding of their assets, people and their capability and capacity.

Omundson says in terms of organizational culture and transforming to a utility of the future, Water Authority has much work to do, and while he has yet to inspect the Northern division, in general, he is encouraged by the team’s desire