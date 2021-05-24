WAF carting team allegedly abused

The Water Authority has raised concerns that its water carting team was allegedly verbally abused and threatened.

In a statement, the Water Authority says its truck drivers and tallyman staff were allegedly threatened while providing services to metered areas.

WAF is urging the public to refrain from abusing or harassing WAF employees.

It says there were two instances where the public harassed water carting teams – the first in Sakoca, where a water carting truck was blocked on the way out of the area, and the second in Burebasaga, where stones were thrown at the truck.

However, no one was injured during this ordeal.

WAF says drivers and tallyman staff are only doing their jobs and should be able to work without fear of harm.

It says those who continue to intimidate the water carting teams will be reported to the Police Force for further action.