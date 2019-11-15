WAF assists villagers of Naisausau

The Water Authority has called on existing rural water committees in villages and settlements to make it an effort to plan and maintain their water supply systems for its longevity and sustainability.

WAF Chief Executive Barry Omundson made this statement as he was impressed by the effort of villagers of Naisausau in Tailevu in upgrading and replacing their water supply system.

Omundson says the villagers had requested the assistance of the Authority for materials to complete their rural water upgrading project as the existing rainwater supply system does not meet the water supply-demand of the village.

The village has a population of 266 Fijians with a total of 45 households in the vicinity.

While handing over requested materials to the villagers, Omundson says he is pleased to see the commitment and perseverance by the villagers of Naisausau, and others must follow this example to maintain their water supply systems.