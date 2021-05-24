WAF announces new Chief Executive

The Water Authority has appointed Dr Amit Chanan as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Dr Chanan is currently the Director of City Projects and Property with the City of Sydney, leading the city’s center of excellence in infrastructure delivery.

WAF Board Chair, Bhavesh Kumar says after a rigorous and exhaustive international recruitment process, which was handled by renowned professional services firm KPMG, the WAF board reached a unanimous decision to select Dr Chanan.

Kumar says Dr Chanan is a well-known name in the international water industry, with a wealth of experience in water management and leading business transformation.

Dr Chanan will start with WAF on 28th March.

Kumar says Dr Chanan is familiar with the challenges Fiji faces from climate change caused adverse weather conditions, especially during cyclone season, all of which greatly affect water supply.

Dr Chanan is an Executive Fellow of the Australia and New Zealand School of Government.