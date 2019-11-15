Home

News

WAF and FRA work to reinstate dug up road in Nabua

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 13, 2020 5:44 am

The Water Authority of Fiji is working around the clock with the Fiji Roads Authority to reinstate the road section along Nabua’s Ratu Mara Road in Suva.

This comes as part of the road was dug up for WAF teams to carry out urgent repairs to a leaking sewer line.

The Water Authority says the sewer line transports wastewater from Suva City and nearby areas to the Kinoya wastewater treatment plant.

It adds that they are now working closely with FRA to get the job done as soon as possible and to reduce the inconvenience to Fijians.

