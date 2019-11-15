WAF and Agriculture Ministry to utilize sewage sludge as a bio solid

The Water Authority of Fiji and the Agriculture Ministry are now working together to effectively utilize sewage sludge as a bio solid for agricultural use.

An MOU has been signed between the two organizations where the Ministry will develop standards for sewage sludge to be used as bio solids while the Water Authority will provide sludge samples for testing.

Water Authority Chief Executive, Barry Ombudson says every year, the Authority generates tonnes of sludge which is currently being treated as waste.

The Water Authority operates eleven wastewater throughout the county where sludge is collected as solid waste.

Ombudson says storage is becoming an issue and taking sludge to landfill is becoming costly.

“So we spent thousand of dollars all the time in dewatering our waste water by products and we won’t be able to do it anymore. So it will be fantastic for us it will lower our cost. It will provide an input to the Ministry and the output would be great economic gain for all Fijians”

Agriculture Ministry Permanent Secretary Ritesh Dass says when treated and processed, these bio solids can be recycled and applied as fertilizer to improve and maintain productive soils.