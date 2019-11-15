WAF allocated $195.4m for the next financial year

The Water Authority of Fiji says it will continue to work on achieving the government’s vision of providing every Fijian household access to clean water.

The Authority has been allocated $195.4m for the next financial year to continue with its capital projects.

Of the overall allocation, $120.3m is for capital investment to achieve 24/7 delivery of water to all Fijians and expand Fiji’s sewerage network.

To date, 27, 913 households have benefited from the government’s free water initiative.