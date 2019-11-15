Home

WAF allocated $195.4m for the next financial year

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 20, 2020 12:15 pm
The Water Authority of Fiji says it will continue to work on achieving the government’s vision of providing every Fijian household access to clean water.

The Authority has been allocated $195.4m for the next financial year to continue with its capital projects.

Of the overall allocation, $120.3m is for capital investment to achieve 24/7 delivery of water to all Fijians and expand Fiji’s sewerage network.

To date, 27, 913 households have benefited from the government’s free water initiative.

