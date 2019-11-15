Vuvale partnership stronger than ever: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the current crisis brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and TC Harold has proven that our Vuvale partnership is stronger than ever.

Bainimarama says this ANZAC Day Fiji, Australia and New Zealand are embroiled in conflict of a different nature as we battle with an invisible and insidious enemy – the Novel Coronavirus.

He says while we’re unable to physically gather this year due the restrictions in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, the spirit of sacrifice found within our brave Aussie and Kiwi family cannot be diminished by distance or disease.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji, New Zealand and Australia are all engaged in decisive campaign to stomp out COVID-19, even as we in Fiji reckon with the ravages of Cyclone Harold. Both Australia and New Zealand have proven to be steadfast allies in our recoveries from this latest super storm and both continue to support Fiji’s campaign to ward off this global pandemic even while reeling from its impacts at home.”

The Prime Minister says all the three nations have reason to be optimistic in our COVID-19 containment efforts.

“Through this crisis we are proving that our Vuvale is now more than ever stronger together. I have immense hope that on this ANZAC Day and beyond the same spirit of sacrifice and solidarity honoured by this tradition will carry out people towards brighter days.”

ANZAC Day marks the anniversary of the first campaign that led to major casualties for Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War.