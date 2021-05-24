Vuvale goes beyond bilateral

The Fiji-Australia relationship goes beyond bilateral visits as it is underpinned by genuine respect and affection.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes made this comment as the two countries recently marked 50 years of bilateral relations.

Feakes also highlighted the strong people-to-people link shown through the support provided in times of crisis.

He says they still remember the RFMF “Bula Force” that came to the aid of people in Australia during the devastating Black Summer Bushfires in 2019 and the RFMF personnel who worked with the Australian Defence Force to assist flood-affected communities in Queensland and New South Wales this year.

Feakes also highlighted Australia’s support for Fiji during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing more than 1.4 million vaccine doses and over 97 tonnes of personal protective equipment.

The High Commissioner says Australia is investing in Fiji’s future through the provision of around $258 million in fiscal support via grants.

He says the visit by the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, David Hurley in a reunion between friends, partners and Vuvale – reaffirmed the connection between the two countries.