Vuniyayawa family receives compensation

The Accident Compensation Commission has paid $75,000 to the family of a nine-year-old who died in a motor vehicle accident in January.

Mereoni Vuniyayawa died in the accident that occurred on January 9th along Queens Road, Viseisei, Lautoka.

Chief executive, Parvez Akbar says the accident occurred as a result of dangerous driving.

“The team has been quite supportive of the application and they have worked to finalize things for him. It’s been a challenging time for him because he worked in the tourism industry as he was without income and this tragedy struck him. So we were keen to get this finalized.”

Akbar says ACCF has paid over $19million in compensation to victims of motor vehicle, employment, and school accidents since January 2018.

He says the ACCF team continues to support victims of accidents despite the COVID-19 pandemic after successfully implementing its Business Continuity Plan.