Vuniwaqa resigns citing personal reasons

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa’s seat in parliament is now vacant.

This follows Vuniwaqa’s resignation from FijiFirst citing personal reasons and new opportunities.

The Speaker of Parliament has been notified of the resignation under section 63(2) of the Constitution.

A replacement for the position of Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation will be announced soon.

Vuniwaqa’s replacement in Parliament will be determined by the Electoral Commission as provided for under section 64(1) of the Constitution.