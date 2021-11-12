Home

Vuniwaqa appointed as Assistant Secretary-General

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
November 13, 2021 12:20 pm
[Source: UN]

Unaisi Lutu Vuniwaqa of Fiji has been appointed as the Assistant Secretary-General for Safety and Security.

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Vuniwaqa over Nóirín O’Sullivan of Ireland.

As deputy to the Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security, the Assistant Secretary-General will be responsible for day-to-day management, supporting the overall leadership and management of the Department.

Article continues after advertisement

Vuniwaqa has over 35 years of experience in law enforcement at the national and international level and most recently held the position of Police Commissioner and Head of the United Nations Police component with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), instrumental in promoting ‘Gender Responsive Policing’ initiatives which resulted in the early achievement of uniformed gender parity targets set for 2028.  

She was previously the Assistant Commissioner of Police Administration in the Fiji Police Force, having started her policing career in 1986 and progressed through the ranks, holding various operational and managerial positions since then, including in strategic planning, training, human resources, and community policing.

Vuniwaqa holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of the South Pacific in Fiji.

 

 

