Vuniwaqa applauds FWCC

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has opened a new Centre in Nadi.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa says the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre plays a crucial role in their combined aim to eliminate violence against all women and girls in Fiji.

Since its establishment in 1984, FWCC has been one of the first rights-based organizations to specifically advocate for the rights of all women and girls to live a life free from violence, abuse, and exploitation.

The Minister particularly paid a special tribute to Shamima Ali who has been the coordinator for FWCC for many years.

Vuniwaqa highlighted that Ali with her visionary, and inspiring leadership and strength, has fearlessly and publically condemned actions that went against the pledge to protect Fijian women and girls in any way.

FWCC started by offering counselling and legal and support to women and girls of violence in Fiji and has since taken its services and advocacy initiatives across the South Pacific region.

The Nadi FWCC was established with the support of the Government of New Zealand with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in attendance at the center’s official opening.

Vuniwaqa also recognized the support of the Australian government in their support funding for women’s rights organizations.