Vunisea villagers moving further inland 

Villagers of Vunisea in Kadavu are moving further inland as rising sea levels have started damaging homes.

This is the second village that is facing the full brunt of climate change just months after the relocation of Narikoso villagers.

Villager Keresi Soko has been living in Vunisea for over six years and HAS seen changes occur in their environment.

“We can feel the difference and they have started telling us that very soon we will be shifting more to the back because the water is coming up.”

Fisherman Savenaca Taciqi says they have to go further into deep waters in search of a good catch as produce from farms is not meeting the demand.

“I’ve lived here all my life and I can honestly say that climate change is real because water is coming into the village. Even our small fiber boats are damaged. Farms are producing less due to heatwaves.”

Over the years, communities in Kadavu have been through multiple climate change programs – empowering villagers to become more resilient in the face of a global crisis.

The Roko Tui Kadavu and traditional leaders ensure their respective villages are aware of government climate funds and programs that help contribute to their climate change fight.