Vunisea villagers becoming more climate resilient

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 13, 2021 4:25 pm

Villagers of Vunisea in Kadavu have been facing the full brunt of climate change prompting them to become more resilient.

Roko Tui Kadavu, Kitione Raibevu, says the island has been in the path of recent cyclones, which has devastated hundreds of livelihoods.

He says over the years, communities have been through multiple climate change programs.

“For me, this is my fourth-year sixth month serving here on the island. I’ve experienced three cyclones and two of those three have caused a lot of devastation. Tropical Cyclone Keni and Harold. And in between those three cyclones, we had an earthquake.”

The Roko Tui Kadavu and traditional leaders ensure their respective villages are aware of government climate funds and programs that help contribute to their climate change fight.

