News

Vunidawa School ground re-developed

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 17, 2022 4:30 pm
[Source: Supplied]

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has handed over the re-developed school ground to the Vunidawa District School.

Minister, Parveen Kumar says this is part of their efforts to ensure students stay fit and healthy.

Kumar says the 100×70 metre sports ground will help both students and teachers increase physical activity which will also improve academic performance.

Article continues after advertisement

“This upgrade ensured the ground meets the required standard and size and let me also reveal that the assistance was around more than $49,000. It is a commitment of the Ministry to ensure that we provide the best development in sports development in any sports facility in the country.”

Kumar says it’s essential to lay a solid foundation for Fijians irrespective of demographic classification and free from any form of discrimination.

The Vunidawa school ground upgrade was completed in 2019, but the handover was delayed due to COVID-19.

