Vunayasi Bridge temporally closed for repairs

The Vunayasi (Nakia) bridge in Nadi will be temporarily closed for urgent repairs from Saturday until Monday June 29th.

During this time access will be prohibited and detour routes are available via Malakua Road, Masi Road and Tunalia Road.

The Fiji Roads Authority says the closure will allow the contractors to carry out replacement of the severely deteriorated bridge timber runners and decking.

Motorists are requested to plan their travel accordingly.