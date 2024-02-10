Vunahalu House celebration of resilience

The Vunahalu House is now ready and has been refurbished, which is a testament to the journey of the Nadroga/Navosa Corporation Limited.

While opening the complex today, Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka states this event goes beyond unveiling a meticulously renovated structure; it marks a celebration of resilience, unity, and shared aspirations.

Gavoka says the building is more than bricks and mortar, it symbolizes the unwavering commitment of the people of Nadroga/Navosa.

‘Vunahalu House’ is not just the triumph of its founding directors; it’s the victory of every individual contributing to the corporation’s success—a symbol of community spirit, collaboration, and shared vision.”

According to the Minister, the inauguration of ‘Vunahalu House’ aligns with this vision, representing what they can achieve when empowering their people to overcome economic challenges.

Gavoka further says they as they embark on the journey to transform Sigatoka and the greater Nadroga/Navosa area into vibrant hubs of sustainable development, the Ministry of Local Government is working on a plan to support this initiative.