Vukitoga shares brief encounter with the late Queen

Former British Army corporal, Esala Vukitoga.

The chronicles of Queen Elizabeth’s life and achievements in the form of documentaries and short interviews to commemorate her passing have been broadcasted and written in various narratives.

Memories of brief encounters with the late Queen Elizabeth II have been shared over the past week.

Esala Vukitoga, a former British Army corporal is one of the many who also shared his close encounter with the late Queen.

He served at the Royal Regiment of Scotland for four years and in 2001, he was instructed to guard the Balmoral Castle while on duty.

Balmoral Castle was where the late Queen passed away peacefully on September 8th.

During the memorial service for the late Queen Elizabeth II at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Suva last Friday, Corporal Vukitoga wore a kilt.

“I was honoured to serve under the Queen doing all sorts of work in the Balmoral castle. Doing the holy road palace guard and that time I was wearing this dress doing the guard of honour. I count myself lucky or happy to be chosen as one guard of honour during that time and I was so proud because during that time I met the royal families, walked with the Queen, taking all the ponies.”

British Deputy High Commissioner Paul Welsh says the late Queen was embodied with grace, charm and a role model to Fiji and other nations.

“The Queen always had a smile on her face when in Fiji. She enjoyed the warmth of the Fijian hospitality and the shiny Bula spirit.”

The Queen will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel today, where she will rest alongside her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away last year.

World leaders are arriving in London ahead of the Queen’s funeral later today, with 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries invited.