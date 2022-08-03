VTMS to safeguard the marine environment

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the new VTMS office at the FPCL office in Walu Bay, Suva

The Fiji Ports Corporation Limited has implemented the Vessel Traffic Management System to improve the safety and efficiency of navigation.

This will also safeguard the marine environment at the Suva Harbour.

The VTMS will help FPCL to monitor the movement within the harbour remotely with the use of sophisticated technology and also provide real time data to assist in minimizing errors and tracking to eliminate revenue leakage.

Acting Chief Operating Officer Captain Laisiasa Gonewai says this is a proactive commitment to fulfilling FPCL’s vision “To be the Smart Green Gateway for trade in the Pacific region.”

The system will modernize vessel traffic controls at the Port of Suva with future plans to extend to the Port of Lautoka.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum toured the new VTMS office at the FPCL office in Walu Bay, Suva yesterday.