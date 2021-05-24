VRS assist in verifying unemployment applications

The Permanent Secretary for Health has confirmed that they are still updating vaccination details for those who could not register online before getting their jabs.

Dr. James Fong says they are aware that some individuals who had applied for the $360 government unemployment assistance have not received their money as their vaccination details haven’t been logged into the online system.

Dr. Fong says a team is working around the clock to update the details of those who applied manually for their COVID-19 vaccine to ensure they are able to receive government assistance.

“In some instances during the course of doing the vaccination, the registration couldn’t happen online for numerous reasons. It could be poor internet connection namely being the main one. Sometimes they had to write it on paper and then they’ll have to update the data later. In other instances some of the tablets we have to do what we call a synching exercise and it took a long time to do it but that’s exactly what this verification program is going to do.”

The Permanent Secretary says the verification process is also helping them as it allows them to clean up their database.

“We found them and we’ve sorted it out added them on the computer or on the VRS and then we give the Ministry of Economy to say that they were vaccinated.”

Dr. Fong says they have put forward a request to the Ministry of Education for more hands to help them with the verification process.

He adds that their team continues to submit names of those that have been verified every evening.