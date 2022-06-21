VOU will perform alongside well-known artists

[Source: VOU Dance/ Facebook]

After two years of restrictions due to the pandemic, the VOU dance company jetted out of the country yesterday for their international tour.

The first stop for the dancers will be the world’s biggest festival in the UK, where they will perform alongside some of the biggest artists including Billie Eilish, Ziggy Marley, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Vou Dancer Stuart Tuidela says he is looking forward to the festival and they have been working hard to ensure it’s perfect on stage.

“The preparation for the performance in the UK has been brutal and everyone has been working very hard to make the show perfect for the world stage.”

Another performer, Giovana Varea, says VOU will be performing the production of Fiji Untold and they are excited to share this with the world.

“It’s a contemporary Fijian show, showcasing our myths and legends. We have been trying to just make it more creative.”

After performing in the UK, VOU has been invited to the city of Graz in Austria for a performance.

An eight-member VOU team will be part of the two shows.