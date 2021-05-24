Votua landowners receive over $300K fair share

1270 landowners from Votua in Ba benefitted from the first-ever fair share for the Vanua of Votua in Ba.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate handed over this first mineral royalty payout as they are the fishing rights owners of the Qoliqoli where mining of iron magnetite is currently taking place.

The mineral royalty fair share of $325,374.15 has been distributed to the three Yavusas in the Vanua o Votua.

Article continues after advertisement

The Qoliqoli is registered under the names Yavusa Yavusabalavu, Yavusa Nadua and Yavusa Narai.

Usamate says it is imperative that the Vanua of Votua sustainably manage these funds and utilize them wisely.

He says, upon prior advice from the i-Taukei Affairs Board and the Department of Mineral Resources, development plans should be in place for the landowners before receiving the royalty fund.

The payout is in accordance with Section 5 of the Fair Share of Mineral Royalty Act 2018, which states that 80% of mineral royalties must be distributed to landowning units or holders of customary fishing rights, with the remaining 20% retained by the state.

Usamate says it is a right enshrined in the 2013 Constitution of Fiji Island under Section 30 ‘Rights of Landowners to Fairshare of Royalties for Extraction of Minerals.