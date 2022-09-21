Voters required to update registration details: FICAC

The Anti-Corruption Division High Court today heard that it is an offense if voters do not update their registration details.

FICAC made the clarification in court after the lawyer for former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash made arguments regarding this during his client’s trial saying it is not an offense.

The court was also informed that the accused only recently changed his residential address with the Fijian Elections Office.

Fijian Elections Office Acting Manager for Electronic Voter Registration, Jasmine Kumar, stated that Prakash changed his personal details at a voter registration center earlier this year from Narere to Vunidawa in Naitasiri.

The defense lawyer questioned Kumar on whether the word “permanent” was stated for the residence section in the data capture form, to which she responded no.

Prakash’s counsel argued that it is not required by law for a person to update his or her personal details.

The FICAC lawyer objected, stating it is a requirement under the Electoral Registration of Voters Act.

The witness then stated that voters are required to update their personal details so that the FEO can assign them the right polling venue.

Prakash is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.