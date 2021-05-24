Voters access election information online: FEO survey

The Fijian Elections Office’s pre-election survey shows that more people are accessing election information on social media platforms.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says 75 percent of voters between the ages of 18 and 30 who were polled get their election information from websites and social media.

“Social media at 56%, radio at 22%, newspaper at 6% and television at 16%. That’s the ranking put forward by voters in terms of where they access most of their information from.”

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem adds that 62% of the 9,295 voters surveyed say they have noticed fake news on social media websites.