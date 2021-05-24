Voter registration team visits FBC

The staff of the Fijian Elections Office were at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation today, upgrading the Voter ID Card.

Director Human Resources, Janice Singh says FBC is grateful to have the Voter Registration team at our office.

Eligible voters have to update their voter registration cards following amendments to the Voter Registration Act.

Singh says today’s registration drive was part of FBC’s corporate social responsibility.

“With the head count of over 200 staff and because of the nature of work that we do, these corporate visits are timely and very convenient. Also as a responsible employer, it is our duty to ensure that all our employees keep relevant information updated at all times.”

Voters still holding on to a green colored card also have to upgrade to a blue colored voter card.