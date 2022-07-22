Voter registration in schools only for students: Saneem

[File Photo]

Members of the public will not be allowed into school premises when the Fijian Elections Office team conducts student voter registration at the site.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the registration is only for secondary school students who are 18 years and above.

“When we will be in secondary schools, members of the public will not be allowed into the secondary school. It is meant for registration of students only. There is no other way to explain this better. And if anybody is still not sure please come to the Fijian Elections Office, we’ll translate it for you.”

Saneem says students who turned 18 recently and are yet to be registered can do so in the final voter registration drive.

For new registrations, teenagers will need to bring a valid photo ID in the absence of a valid photo ID.

The FEO states that parents will need to be present to verify their identity but in the case of students in schools, teachers can also verify their identity.

In addition, the voter registration team from FEO will be following COVID-19 protocols when they are visiting rural and urban areas.

The FEO is also encouraging Fijians to wear face masks at the voter registration center.

The final Voter Registration Drive will begin on August 1.